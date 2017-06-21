Member of Armenian reconnaissance-sabotage group captured

+ ↺ − 16 px

The reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces suffered losses.

On June 20 in the evening, a reconnaissance-sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces attempted to cross the line of defense of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan on the line of confrontation of the troops.



As a result of the actions taken timely, the reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces suffered losses and was forced to retreat. One member of the enemy’s reconnaissance group was captured.



In regards with the incident additional information will be provided.

News.Az

News.Az