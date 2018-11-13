Member of Azerbaijani-American community urges U.S. gov’t to be proactive exerting pressure on Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Anchorage Daily News (ADN) has published a letter about the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan, sent by Jamila Scheve, a member of the Azerbaijani-American community.

“Zangelan was the last district to be occupied by Armenians, on Oct. 29, 1993. As a result of Armenian attack, the provincial capital Zangelan, along with 83 villages constituting 700 square kilometers, were occupied, expelling more than 35,000 people. Hundreds were killed while thousands fled across the Araz River, becoming a part of 1 million refugee camp of Azerbaijan,” read the letter.

“On Nov. 12, 1993, the U.N. Security Council adopted the fourth resolution No. 884, calling for immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian forces, allowing the return of Azerbaijani refugees and reaffirming the stance of the international community which condemn Armenian aggression with three prior resolutions, Nos. 822, 853, 874.”

In her letter, Jamila Scheve urged the ADN and the U.S. government to be proactive in exerting pressure on Armenia to take a constructive stance, force it to comply with U.N. Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, withdraw from internationally recognized Azerbaijani territories and allow return of Azerbaijani refugees to their homes.

News.Az

News.Az