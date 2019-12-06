Member of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan Yevda Abramov died

Member of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan and Deputy chairman of Azerbaijani National Assembly's Committee on Human Rights Yevda Abramov has died, APA reports.

This information was confirmed by MP Vahid Ahmadov.

According to him, the farewell ceremony will be held at the Culture House in Guba.

News.Az

