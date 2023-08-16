Members of diplomatic corps and military representatives accredited in Azerbaijan visit Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

The members of the diplomatic corps and military representatives accredited in Azerbaijan have embarked today on a visit to Aghdam, News.Az reports.

The delegation includes some 100 diplomats and servicemen from 45 countries and 12 international organizations.

The visit aims to raise their awareness on the ground about the present road infrastructure potential of the Karabakh economic zone including Aghdam-Khankendi road and Barda-Aghdam railway.

The delegates will also be briefed about the destruction of Aghdam during 30 years of occupation. They are also scheduled to view the large-scale reconstruction works currently underway in the city.

News.Az