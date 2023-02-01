Members of Russian Community of Azerbaijan, Russian Youth Association join peaceful protests on Lachin-Khankendi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of the Russian Community of Azerbaijan and the Russian Youth Association joined the ongoing peaceful protests of Azerbaijani eco-activists on the Lachin-Khankendi road, News.Az reports.

Anastasia Lavrina, first deputy chairperson of the Russian Community of Azerbaijan, said that from day one of the protests, the Community has supported legitimate demands of Azerbaijani environmental activists on the Lachin-Khankendi road.

“Since December 12, 2022, representatives of Azerbaijani NGOs have been peacefully protesting on the mentioned road demanding an end to the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in this area. Today we have personally joined this action,” she noted.

“Karabakh is an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, and let those who condemn our actions ask themselves: would they allow the illicit exploitation of minerals and the environmental destruction in their territories? Of course not,” Lavrina added.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 52nd straight day.

News.Az