Memorandum of co-op signed at insurance forum in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Education, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan (FIMSA), the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, the Compulsory Insurance Bureau and the Association of Insurers of Azerbaijan signed a memorandum of cooperation, Trend reports on June 28.

The document was signed within the 9th forum "Azerbaijani Insurance Market: Trends and Opportunities", organized by FIMSA, the Association of Insurers of Azerbaijan and the Compulsory Insurance Bureau.

According to the memorandum, the parties will jointly conduct various educational and other events, promote the integration of electronic systems of the state agencies with the electronic information system of the Compulsory Insurance Bureau.

News.Az

News.Az