Memorandum of Understanding signed between Azerbaijan National Library and the UCLA Library - PHOTOS

A memorandum of Understanding between the Azerbaijan National Library (ANL) and the UCLA Library, one of the top ten public academic libraries in North America, was signed at the UCLA Library on January 9, 2018.

The document was signed by the Director of ANL Dr. Karim Tahirov and Virginia Steel, UCLA Norman and Armena Powell University Librarian.

Director of ANL Dr. Karim Tahirov in his speech stated that the Memorandum between the ANL and the UCLA Library will allow implement the exchange of books, information, as well as experience of librarians between the two libraries on a regular basis. “It will also enhance the use of information resources for readers by utilizing the virtual capabilities of both libraries,” Dr Tahirov said. He added that this Memorandum will also allow create electronic information resources that will significantly contribute to learning about and conducting research into the history, culture, science, customs and traditions of both countries. He also mentioned that this is a historic launch of a collaboration that will greatly benefit students and scholars in both countries. Dr. Tahirov expressed his gratitude to the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles for helping the ANL to establish these valuable relations with the UCLA Library.

In her remarks, Ms Steel said: “We are delighted to welcome the Azerbaijan National Library to our growing list of major international partners. We look forward to developing and implementing projects that will make materials in both libraries and knowledge about both countries more broadly accessible to students and scholars around the world.”

Speaking at the event, Consul General of Azerbaijan Nasimi Aghayev said that he was delighted to attend such a historic event. He stressed that this MoU between ANL and the UCLA Library would create a strong basis for a mutually beneficial cooperation between the two libraries.

The event was attended by UCLA staff, faculty and students, members of the Los Angeles Consular Corps, as well as other guests.

News.Az

