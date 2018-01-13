Memorial service for Azerbaijani people's artist Chingiz Sadikhov held in California - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 12, the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, the Azerbaijan Cultural Society of Northern California and the California-Azerbaijani Friendship Association held a farewell ceremony for the well-known Azerbaijani pianist, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Chingiz Sadikhov in San Jose, California.

Members of the deceased's family and friends and members of the Azerbaijani community in California attended the event.

Speaking about the life and creativity of Chingiz Sadyhov, Hamid Azeri, the president of the Azerbaijan Cultural Society of Northern California said that the late artist contributed to the development of art of Azerbaijani music and his death is a heavy loss for Azerbaijani music. Azeri also said that according to the order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Sadikhov will be buried in Azerbaijan in the coming days and this humanist step of the President of Azerbaijan is highly appreciated.

Family members of the deceased and other community representatives said that despite living his last years in the United States, Chingiz Sadikhov was always a man of his Homeland and did his best to promote Azerbaijani music in America and shared their memories of the deceased.

