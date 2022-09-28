Memory of Azerbaijani martyrs honored in Switzerland

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Switzerland held a commemorative event dedicated to September 27 – Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day.

The embassy staff observed a minute of silence outside the diplomatic mission’s building to pay tribute to the blessed memory of Azerbaijani martyrs, the embassy’s press service told News.Az.

The embassy staff then visited the world-famous Lion Monument in the Swiss city of Lucerne. They laid flowers at the monument.

The visit to the mentioned monument is considered a symbol of the memory of the soldiers who died for independence and freedom all over the world and in every country, and paying tribute to them in front of this monument has become a tradition.

News.Az

