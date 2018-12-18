Memory of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated in Barcelona

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Embassy celebrated the Commemoration Act of National Leader Heydar Aliyev on December 10 in Barcelona, The Diplomat in Spain reports.

The event was attended by Spanish Congress MPs, diplomats accredited in Spain, representatives of Spanish society, media and members of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

At the beginning of the event a minute of silence was observed in memory of the deceased National Leader. The Azerbaijani Ambassador, Anar Maharramov, recalled in his speech that after recovering its national sovereignty in 1991, “the country was confronted with the aggression and ethnic cleansing perpetrated by the Republic of Armenia, which occupied 20% of the territory of Azerbaijan” and caused the displacement of a million people.

Maharramov stressed that the advances of the last 35 years in Azerbaijan are closely related to the figure of Haydar Aliyev, who was elected president in 1993 and “who restored stability in domestic and foreign policy, achieved a ceasefire, and made enter the country in a new era of progress and well-being”. His policies, he added, “continue to be successfully developed by his successor, President Ilham Aliyev”.

At the end of the event, the documentary ‘Camino a la eternidad’ was shown in Spanish, dedicated to the figure of Heydar Aliyev.

News.Az

