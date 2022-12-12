Memory of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev honored in Switzerland

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Switzerland on Monday held an event commemorating the 19th anniversary of the death of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev, the embassy’s press service told News.Az.

The event was attended by embassy employees.

During the event, information about the honorable life of Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, and national leader of the Azerbaijani people, was provided, and his strong efforts to make the country’s independence eternal were highly valued.

The embassy employees then laid flowers at Heydar Aliyev’s busts and observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of the national leader.

News.Az