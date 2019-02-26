Memory of Khojaly genocide victims revered in Qatar

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani embassy in Qatar held a memorial ceremony dedicated to the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports referring to the embassy on Feb. 26.

The compatriots living in Qatar, public representatives and representatives of the intelligentsia attended the event.

While speaking at the event, Azerbaijani ambassador to Qatar Rashad Ismayilov updated the participants of the event about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the Khojaly tragedy.

Ismayilov stressed that Armenian nationalists repeatedly massacred the Azerbaijani civilians, adding that the Khojaly genocide was one of the bloodiest tragedies committed with special cruelty in human history.

The ambassador stressed the importance of conveying the truth about Khojaly to the world community.

Ismayilov added that big success has been achieved within the "Justice for Khojaly!" campaign and the countries have already begun to recognize the Khojaly tragedy as an act of genocide.

In conclusion, the ambassador stressed that Azerbaijan will never put up with the occupation of its territories and will soon end the occupation.

Later, the "Khojaly genocide" documentary film shot with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was demonstrated.

Following the official part, the event participants reviewed a photo exhibition about the Khojaly genocide. The books and materials about the Karabakh conflict, in particular, the Khojaly genocide, were presented to the event participants.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

During the Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed in the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

