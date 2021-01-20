Memory of our martyrs will always be saint for us – parliament speaker

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova shared a post on her Twitter page on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the January 20 tragedy.

“We bow before the souls of our compatriots who gave their lives in Bloody January of 1990 for the freedom of Azerbaijan, and we remember them with deep respect. May God have mercy on all our martyrs. The memory of our martyrs will always be a saint for us,” the speaker tweeted.

News.Az