MENR chooses emergency mode as fires continue in Gabala

Employees of all structures of the Emergency Ministry were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Operative measures continue to extinguish a fire in a high-mountainous and inaccessible forest zone near the village of Abrikh, Gabala region, head of the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) Irada Ibrahimova told APA.



Employees of all structures of the Ministry were involved in extinguishing the fire and at the same time the relevant structures of the ministry went into emergency mode.



Ministries of Ecology and Natural Resources and Emergency Situations are trying to put out the fire, using all possible means.

