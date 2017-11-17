MEPs holding biased position on Azerbaijan to protect interests of SOROS Foundation in European Parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Open Society European Policy Institute has published a list of members of the European Parliament who will be able to protect the interests of the SOROS Foundation under the European Parliament.

The report was prepared by the KUMQUAT consulting company based on the request of the Open Society Institute of European Policy. The report based on surveys can be found here.



An interesting however not too surprizing point is that the list includes the MEPs who hold a biased position on Azerbaijan and regularly criticize the country.

Ulrike Lunacek, cooperating with the SOROS Foundation and the first self-declared Austrian homosexual politician, joined the session of the structure in a shirt with the images of Azerbaijani human rights activists. The real patron of the step becomes known. Representative and active defender of sexual minorities Lunacek is an active participant and often an initiator of all anti-Azerbaijani games in the European Parliament



Eleni Theocharous and Frank Engel who also visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and were therefore included in the "List of Undesirable Persons" are among those who benefit from cooperation with the SOROS Foundation. The Foundation, which is responsible for financing the visit, is also the driving force behind the biased smeary campaign against Azerbaijan.



Another underling of the SOROS Foundation, Kati Piri from the Netherlands admitted that she visited Armenia and worked closely with Armenian parties while serving at the Multi-Party Dutch Institute for Democracy. Fulfilling the order of her patrons, the forerunner of the pro-Armenian coalition, Kati Piri differed for her special enthusiasm during the black PR campaign against the First European Games.



The list also includes Andrei Kovatchev, Charles Tannock, Petras Austrevicius, Johannes Cornelis van Baalen, Ana Gomez, Maritje Shaake, who are the underlings of the SOROS Foundation and are naturally engaged in anti-Azerbaijani activities.

News.Az

