Merkel arrives in Baku - PHOTOS

The ceremony of official welcoming of the German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, who arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan, was held.

A guard of honor was lined up for the high guest at the square where flags of both countries were fluttering.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev greeted German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The head of the guard of honor gave a report to the Federal Chancellor of Germany.

President Ilham Aliyev and Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel bypassed the guard of honor.

The German Federal Chancellor greeted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

State anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany were sounded.

Representatives of the state and government of the Republic of Azerbaijan were presented to the Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, and members of the delegation of the Federal Republic of Germany to President Ilham Aliyev.

Under the sounds of the military march, the guard of honor passed in front of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The President of Azerbaijan and the Federal Chancellor of Germany made an official photo.

News.Az

