Merkel arrives in Yerevan

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived in Yerevan on an official visit.

She was welcomed at the Yerevan international airport Zvartnots by a government delegation headed by the republic's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Merkel and Pashinyan are scheduled to have talks today, to be followed by a joint press conference. Merkel will also have meetings with Armenian President Armen Sarkisyan.

The German delegation includes foreign policy adviser Jan Hecker, economic advisor Lars-Hendrik Röller, EU affairs adviser Uwe Corsepius, as well as Head of Eastern and South-Eastern Europe as well as Central Asia and Southern Caucasus of the German Federal Chancellery Matthias Lüttenberg.

Merkel has arrived in Yerevan from Georgia. Tomorrow she will fly to Baku.

News.Az

