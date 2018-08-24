Merkel says Georgia is safe country

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she is in favor of classifying Georgia as a safe country of origin, a move that would make it tougher for asylum seekers to be recognized as refugees in Germany.

Ever since a liberalization of EU visas for Georgians, Germany has witnessed a spike in the number of citizens from the South Caucasian country applying for refuge within its borders, Merkel said during a visit to Tbilisi yesterday, where she held talks with the country's prime minister, Mamuka Bakhtadze, and President Giorgi Margvelashvili.

Merkel added that the success rate for Georgian asylum seekers in Germany is very low, Daily Sabah reported.

