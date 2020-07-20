Merkel says there is hope EU stimulus deal possible on Monday

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she hopes that EU leaders will reach an agreement on a 1.8 trillion euros coronovirus stimulus plan, Reuters reports.

“We worked out a framework for a possible agreement last night after long negotiations,” Merkel told reporters as she arrived for the fourth day of talks in Brussels.

“This is progress and gives hope that an agreement can be reached today,” she added.

News.Az