Merkel supports completion of Nord Stream 2 project

  • Economics
The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is an economic project and it must be completed, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference on Friday, TASS reports.

"Our opinion is that the Nord Stream 2 must be completed," she said. "I consider unreasonable to link this economic project to the Navalny case," the Chancellor noted.

"We are against extraterritorial sanctions," Merkel added.


