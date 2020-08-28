Merkel supports completion of Nord Stream 2 project

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is an economic project and it must be completed, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference on Friday, TASS reports.

"Our opinion is that the Nord Stream 2 must be completed," she said. "I consider unreasonable to link this economic project to the Navalny case," the Chancellor noted.

"We are against extraterritorial sanctions," Merkel added.

News.Az