Merkel threatens to 'rethink' ties with Turkey

“We must react decisively,” Merkel told a business event in the southern city of Nuremberg.

German chancellor Angela Merkel threatened to 'rethink' ties with Turkey after Turkish special agents detained two more German citizens, Reuters reports.

“Given the latest events, perhaps it is necessary to rethink them ever further," she said about relations with Turkey.

Two German citizens were detained at Antalya airport on Friday, September 1.

