Merz and Macron will discuss Ukraine’s anti-corruption legislation with Zelensky

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron plan to discuss the recently adopted and controversial anti-corruption legislation in Ukraine with the country’s leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, said German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius in a briefing to journalists following talks between Merz and Macron in Berlin, News.az reports citing BBC.

“President Macron and Chancellor Merz have agreed to hold intensive discussions with President Zelensky on anti-corruption efforts,” Kornelius said.

According to the German government representative, the European leaders also discussed in detail the military situation in Ukraine and future military support to Kyiv.

