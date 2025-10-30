Merz calls for expanding strategic partnerships during Ankara visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the need to strengthen “strategic partnerships” in response to shifting global geopolitical dynamics during his first official visit to Türkiye on Thursday.

“We are entering a new geopolitical phase. Therefore, we must expand our strategic partnerships,” Merz said in a social media statement as he began his program in Ankara, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Highlighting the importance of Türkiye for Germany and Europe, Merz noted that the two countries have a strong foundation for deeper cooperation.

“We should make even better use of the enormous potential of our relations with Türkiye,” he said, underlining opportunities for enhanced collaboration.

Merz, who took office after forming a new coalition government in May, is making his inaugural trip to Türkiye as chancellor. His spokesperson earlier described the visit as “highly important,” stressing that talks would focus on key bilateral and international issues, including security, foreign policy, and regional cooperation.

News.Az