MES: During fire in residential building 15 rescued and 20 evacuated

During the fire in a multi-storey residential building in Binagadi district of Baku, 15 residents were rescued, 20 people were evacuated, APA reports quoting the website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Electric cables between the 3rd to 17th floors, as well as 128 electric meters burned during the fire



The rest of the electric cables passing through the shaft, as well as other communication lines were protected from fire. The State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations managed to prevent the spread of fire to the apartments.



The fire was extinguished.

