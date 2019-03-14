Yandex metrika counter

Messi inspires five-goal Barca to win over Lyon

Lionel Messi scored twice and set up two more as Barcelona reached the Champions League quarter-finals for a record 12th consecutive year with a last-16 win over Lyon, BBC Sprot reportd.

Treble-chasing Barca, who drew 0-0 in the first leg, led when Messi chipped home a penalty.

Philippe Coutinho tapped into an empty net from Luis Suarez's unselfish pass before Lucas Tousart's volley gave Lyon hope.

Messi clinched the game with a run and finish before assisting late strikes from Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona will discover their quarter-final and potential semi-final opponents on Friday at 11:00 GMT.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Juventus, Ajax and Porto are their potential rivals.

