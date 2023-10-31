Messi wins record eighth Ballon d'Or for best player in the world

Inter Miami's Argentine superstar Lionel Messi was announced the winner of the 2023 Men's Ballon d'Or award at a ceremony in Paris on Monday, marking a record eighth win, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati won the 2023 Women's Ballon d'Or award.

Aston Villa's Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez won the 2023 Yashin Trophy, which was given to the best performing goalkeeper.

Both Messi and Martinez helped Argentina secure the 2022 FIFA World Cup title.

Manchester City's Norwegian star Erling Haaland scored 56 goals and won the 2023 Gerd Muller Trophy, which is presented to the highest-scoring footballer in the previous season, taking into account goals scored for both clubs and national teams.

Real Madrid's young English star Jude Bellingham won the 2023 Copa Trophy, which is given to the best performing player worldwide under the age of 21.

Real Madrid's Brazilian attacker Vinicius Jr. was given the 2023 Socrates Award, which is an annual football award to acknowledge humanitarian work by footballers around the globe.

Treble winners Manchester City were awarded the 2023 Men's Club of the Year award, which marked a back-to-back win.

Barcelona Femeni won the 2023 Women's Club of the Year award, which was given for the first time this year.

Real Madrid's Croatian veteran midfielder Luka Modric placed 10th while Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva placed ninth and Napoli's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen ranked eighth. Manchester City's Argentine forward Julian Alvarez ranked seventh while Vinicius Jr. placed sixth and Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri placed fifth. Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne ranked fourth, Paris Saint-Germain's French attacker Kylian Mbappe is in third spot and Haaland placed second in the 2023 Men's Ballon d'Or ranking.

Aston Villa's English forward Rachel Daly ranked 10th while Real Madrid's Colombian forward Linda Caicedo placed ninth. Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Patricia Guijarro placed eighth and Wolfsburg's German forward Alexandra Popp ranked seventh, while Real Madrid's Spanish full back Olga Carmona is in sixth spot. Manchester United's English goalie Mary Earps ranked fifth, Barcelona's Swedish forward Fridolina Rolfo placed fourth and Spanish winger Salma Paralluelo ranked third. Chelsea's Australian forward Sam Kerr placed second in the 2023 Women's Ballon d'Or ranking.

Former Ivory Coast star player Didier Drogba was among the hosts of the 67th edition of the event.

The 1966 Ballon d'Or winner, England’s Sir Bobby Charlton, 2014 honorary Ballon d'Or winner Pele of Brazil and 1960 Ballon d'Or winner Luis Suarez Miramontes of Spain, who all died in 2023, were commemorated at the event.

Also known as the Golden Ball Award, the Ballon d'Or, which has been presented annually by French magazine France Football since 1956, is given to the sport’s best player.

