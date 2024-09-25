Yandex metrika counter

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth reaches $200 billion

  • World
  • Share
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth reaches $200 billion

Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth has surged to a milestone achieved by only two other billionaires in the United States.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index pegged the value of the Meta Platforms CEO’s personal fortune at $200 billion as of Monday. That represented a $1.06 billion increase from the prior trading day and a $72.2 billion jump from the start of the year, according to the index, News.Az reports, citing foreign media .

His net worth put him in the rare company of two other billionaires worth at least $200 billion.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, had a net worth of $265 billion as of Monday, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed Tuesday. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ranked No. 2 at $216 billion.

Much of Zuckerberg’s personal fortune originates from his Meta Platforms holdings.

The corporate parent of Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Threads has seen a nearly 62.5% increase in its stock price year to date. That has helped push its market capitalization to $1.42 trillion as of Tuesday.

A report from Informa Connect Academy projected earlier this month that Zuckerberg could become a trillionaire by the start of the next decade at his net worth’s yearly average rate of growth.

However, the organization identified Musk as the "clear favorite" to amass a 13-figure net worth before any other billionaires. He could achieve that by 2027, Informa Connect Academy said.

Zuckerberg has been a billionaire since 2008, according to reports.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      