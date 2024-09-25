Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth reaches $200 billion
Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth has surged to a milestone achieved by only two other billionaires in the United States.The Bloomberg Billionaires Index pegged the value of the Meta Platforms CEO’s personal fortune at $200 billion as of Monday. That represented a $1.06 billion increase from the prior trading day and a $72.2 billion jump from the start of the year, according to the index, News.Az reports, citing foreign media .
His net worth put him in the rare company of two other billionaires worth at least $200 billion.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, had a net worth of $265 billion as of Monday, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed Tuesday. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ranked No. 2 at $216 billion.
Much of Zuckerberg’s personal fortune originates from his Meta Platforms holdings.
The corporate parent of Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Threads has seen a nearly 62.5% increase in its stock price year to date. That has helped push its market capitalization to $1.42 trillion as of Tuesday.
A report from Informa Connect Academy projected earlier this month that Zuckerberg could become a trillionaire by the start of the next decade at his net worth’s yearly average rate of growth.
However, the organization identified Musk as the "clear favorite" to amass a 13-figure net worth before any other billionaires. He could achieve that by 2027, Informa Connect Academy said.
Zuckerberg has been a billionaire since 2008, according to reports.