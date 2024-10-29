Meta faces new lawsuits in Japan over fraudulent ads

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is facing new lawsuits in Japan as of October 29.

Thirty plaintiffs are seeking a total of 435 million yen ($2.8 million) in damages, claiming the company failed to prevent fraudulent advertisements soliciting investments using fake celebrity endorsements, News.Az reports, citing Japanese media. The US technology giant and its Japanese arm failed to do enough to prevent the scams, according to the plaintiffs' complaint. The damages suits were filed with district courts in Osaka, Kobe, Yokohama, Chiba and Saitama.Among the names of people used in the adverts are Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa, the founder of online fashion retailer Zozo Inc. who traveled to the International Space Station aboard a Russian spacecraft in 2021.The plaintiffs viewed the fake advertisements before being directed to transfer money to designated investment accounts.They argue that Meta is obliged to investigate the content of adverts and not allow them to be posted on social media if it can foresee the risk of harm to users.Meta was sued earlier this year in a similar suit filed in Kobe by a group of four people. The company is seeking dismissal of the damages claim.

