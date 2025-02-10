Meta set to lay off thousands of employees

Tech and social media giant Meta is laying off thousands of workers in an effort to push productivity upward.

Meta, whose platforms include Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, is cutting 5% of its workforce, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to estimates, that would be about 4,000 workers.

Employees are expected to be notified by email on Monday morning.

Despite the layoffs, Meta still has about 1,000 job openings in California.

According to Reuters, Meta executives say they're targeting the company's "lowest performers" and will backfill positions.

The company classifies the cuts that impact countries across the globe as "performance terminations."

While workers in the United States are getting the bad news on Monday, employees in more than a dozen other countries in Europe, Asia and Africa got let-go notices for Feb. 11 to 18.

Meta staffers in Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands are exempt from the cuts, according to Reuters, "due to local regulations."

The company says it'll expedite the hiring of machine learning engineers and other business-critical roles.

Some industry experts say employees who have pushed back against returning to full-time office work could be targeted by this second round of Meta reductions.

From 2022 to 2023, the company sacked about a quarter of it's workforce, or 21,000 people.

