Meta to test eBay integration on Facebook marketplace

Meta said on Wednesday it would launch a test in Germany, France and the United States that will enable buyers to browse listings from eBay on Facebook Marketplace and then complete their transactions on eBay

The European Commission had in November fined Meta $840 million over abusive practices benefiting Facebook Marketplace, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Meta said on Wednesday that while it continued to appeal the Commission’s decision on Facebook Marketplace, it was working on to address the points raised.The European Commission did not immediately respond to request for comment.The U.S. tech company said eBay sellers will gain exposure to Facebook's audience while people using Marketplace will have access to a broader array of listings from the eBay community.

News.Az