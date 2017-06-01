Metsamor NPP is big danger for region - Ziyafat Asgarov

+ ↺ − 16 px

"20 % of the Azerbaijani territories are occupied by Armenia and Azerbaijan has more than a million refugees."

"Azerbaijan is exposed to the Armenian occupation ," the first vice-speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament , Ziyafat Asgarov said in the meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the European Council on social affairs, health and sustainable development, AzVision.az reports.

"20 % of the Azerbaijani territories are occupied by Armenia and Azerbaijan has more than a million refugees. 300 thousand of them are children," he noted.

"Discussions on social issues and their solutions are one of the priorities of Azerbaijan’s internal policy," Asgarov added also added.

"There are numerous statements on social right in the Azerbaijani Constitution. Azerbaijan also joined to various conventions. Currently, these conventions are valid in Azerbaijan. State carries out all its responsibilities and will do so. Sometimes the European counterparts demand difficult standards. It is necessary to consider that Azerbaijan has gained its independence more than 20 year ago. However, the European countries are much more experienced," the vice-speaker added.

"Today the world speaks of the Syrian and Iraqi refugees. 25 years ago more than a million became refugees in Azerbaijan. Why does not the world speak about it? There is a double standard here. Besides, the issue of Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant should be discussed. Metsamor NPP is the most dangerous power plant for the region. Metsamor NPP also poses a big threat to Europe. Furthermore, Armenia is situated in seismic zone," he underlined.

