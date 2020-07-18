Mexican lawmaker strongly condemns Armenia’s military provocations against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Mexico-Azerbaijan Friendship Group of the Chamber of Deputies of the Congress of the Union of Mexico, MP Agustín García Rubio has made a statement strongly condemning Armenia’s recent military attacks in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district.

The statement emphasized that in the wake of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that has been lasting since 1994, the Armenian armed forces had occupied the Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions of Azerbaijan.

The Mexican lawmaker called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to avoid any military escalation and give impetus to substantive negotiations mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group.

Agustín García also expressed Mexico’s support for the conflict resolution in accordance with international law, as well as the well-known four UN Security Council resolutions demanding respect for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

In conclusion, the Mexican MP expressed his condolences to the people and government of Azerbaijan over the death of military servicemen and wish the wounded the swiftest possible recovery.

News.Az