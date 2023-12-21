Mexican media exposes Armenia’s biased claims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mexico’s leading newspaper El Economista has published an article with Azerbaijani Ambassador to the country Mammad Talibov headlined "Azerbaijan wants peace with Armenia”.

In the article, written in response to Armenia's smear campaign against Azerbaijan, previously published in the aforementioned publication, Ambassador Mammad Talibov highlighted the history of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, noting that 20 percent of the territory of Azerbaijan was occupied by Armenia for 30 years, as a result of which thousands of people became internally displaced persons, and those territories were mined and historical and cultural heritage destroyed, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

“Azerbaijan liberated its lands from occupation in 2020. However, Armenia ignored the requirements of 4 UN resolutions and did not withdraw from those territories, committed various provocative terrorist acts, and continued to mine those territories even after the end of the war,” the diplomat underlined.

The Ambassador emphasized that during the local anti-terrorist measures carried out by Azerbaijan in the Karabakh region, all the illegal military facilities of Armenia were destroyed. He said that contrary to the claims of the Armenian side, according to the reports of the two UN missions, the Armenians living in those areas were not subjected to ethnic cleansing or violence.

He informed that the reintegration of the Armenian residents of Karabakh is being carried out based on the Constitution and laws of Azerbaijan, adding that an electronic portal has been launched in this regard.

In his interview, Mammad Talibov provided also information about the two UN missions on the opportunities created for foreign companies in the liberated territories, along with the restoration and construction works. “Azerbaijan supports the signing of a peace treaty between the two countries, the opening of regional transport and communication links, as well as the delimitation and demarcation of the internationally recognized borders.

News.Az