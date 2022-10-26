Mexican MPs welcome Azerbaijan’s efforts to ensure peace and stability in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Mexican-Azerbaijani Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group under the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico Miguel Angel Navarrete addressed a congratulatory letter to the Embassy of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the restoration of the country’s independence.

The letter notes that over the years, Azerbaijan has expanded cooperation and friendly relations with Latin American countries, including with Mexico, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

In the letter, Navarrete welcomes the efforts of the Azerbaijani government to restore the country’s liberated territories, ensure the safe and peaceful return of former IDPs to their native lands and establish peace and stability in the region.

News.Az