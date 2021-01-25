Mexican president tests positive for coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that his symptoms were light and he was receiving medical treatment, according to Reuters.

“As always, I am optimistic,” said Lopez Obrador, 67, who has resisted wearing a face mask.

Mexico is in the grip of a second wave of the pandemic and has the fourth-highest death toll worldwide.

The health ministry on Sunday reported 10,872 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 530 fatalities, bringing its totals to 1,763,219 infections and 149,614 deaths.

News.Az