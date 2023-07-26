Mexican TV channel airs reportage on Azerbaijan’s Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Between Borders” analytical program broadcast on Milenio, a leading Mexican news TV channel, has aired a reportage highlighting the Azerbaijani city of Shusha as well as the new realities that emerged in the region after the Patriotic War, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

The reportage, prepared by a well-known expert and analyst for the South Caucasus region Talya Iscan, who had visited Azerbaijan, highlighted the power of the Azerbaijani army that put an end to the 30-year-long Armenian occupation in 2020 as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War, restoring the territorial integrity of the country.

Noting that peace negotiations are currently underway between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the expert spoke about the massive mine contamination of the liberated territories by Armenia, the complete destruction of civilian infrastructure here as well as the large-scale reconstruction and restoration works carried out by Azerbaijan to ensure the return of its internally displaced persons expelled from these areas 30 years ago to their homelands.

The reportage also highlighted the historical and cultural monuments in the city of Shusha, which were subjected to Armenian vandalism during the three-decade-long occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

News.Az