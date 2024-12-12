Mexico and Canada assess potential impact of Trump tariffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada and Mexico are facing the challenge of US President-elect Donald Trump's threat to impose a 25% tariff on exports to their largest trade partner. Both governments are considering their strategies in response to this potential move, News.az reports citing Deutsche Welle .

Trump said he would put the tariffs in place via executive order on his first day back in office on January. He linked the issue to what he says is Mexico and Canada's failure to prevent illegal migration and drug trafficking at US borders.Economists say tariffs would be very damaging for both Canada and Mexico, with the latter particularly vulnerable."Mexico is really tied to the US economy, and any trade dispute will hurt both economies a lot but it will hurt Mexico much deeper than the US," Jeffrey J. Schott, a senior fellow with the Peterson Institute for International Economics, told DW.Wendy Wagner, a lawyer who specializes in international trade with Ottawa, Canada-based firm Gowling WLG, says tariffs would cause serious problems for Canada."It seems like a very unrealistic and damaging proposition to have 25 % import tariffs into your main export market," she told DW.

