Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to 61 as rescue effort begins

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of people killed by a powerful earthquake off the southern coast of Mexico has risen to at least 61, officials say.

A huge rescue operation is under way in the worst-hit states of Tabasco, Oaxaca and Chiapas where people are feared trapped under rubble, according to AzVision.

President Enrique Peña Nieto says at least 200 people have been injured.

News.Az

News.Az