Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to 61 as rescue effort begins
- 09 Sep 2017 07:36
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 125183
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/mexico-earthquake-death-toll-rises-to-61-as-rescue-effort-begins Copied
The number of people killed by a powerful earthquake off the southern coast of Mexico has risen to at least 61, officials say.
A huge rescue operation is under way in the worst-hit states of Tabasco, Oaxaca and Chiapas where people are feared trapped under rubble, according to AzVision.
President Enrique Peña Nieto says at least 200 people have been injured.
News.Az