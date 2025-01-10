Mexico going to find a way to avoid US tariffs, minister says

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Mexican Minister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard attends a press conference after a meeting with business people from Mexico and the United States, in Mexico City, Mexico October 15, 2024 REUTERS/Raquel Cunha/File Photo

Mexico is going to find a solution to avoid the application of tariffs from the United States, Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday, following threats from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to do so , News.az reports citing Investhing.

Ebrard, who served as Mexico's foreign minister during Trump's first presidency, was heavily involved in trade negotiations as the U.S., Mexico and Canada revised their trilateral trade agreement in 2018.The minister on Friday, speaking at a conference, compared the current trade tensions with the U.S. with the previous negotiations."We're going to find a way out," Ebrard said, referring to Trump's threats.

News.Az