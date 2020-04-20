Mexico is Azerbaijan's major trading partner among Latin American countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mexico is Azerbaijan's key trade partner among Latin American countries, according to data of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, Mexican Embassy in the country told AZERTAC.

The embassy said the first two months of 2020 were especially fruitful for bilateral trade between Mexico and Azerbaijan.

"The bilateral trade between the two countries grew 56.67 percent in January-February of this year. Moreover, calculating the inter-annual growth from February 2019 to February 2020, the commercial exchange saw a 370 percent increase. In case this trend continues, trade between Mexico and Azerbaijan could reach its record high of more than $80 million," the embassy added.

