Mexico plans to vaccinate 439,000 people every week

Mexico plans to inoculate 439,000 people per week against the coronavirus starting from this Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said in a press conference that 439,000 people will be vaccinated every week in all 32 states of Mexico.

He said a total of 87,000 people have been vaccinated since the country received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, adding that all health workers will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of January.

On Jan. 5, an agreement was signed between the Mexican government and Pfizer for 34.4 million doses of the vaccine, which will be administered to 17 million people.

The Federal Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS) is considering to authorize emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine developed by Russia.

The Central American country has over 1.5 million confirmed cases and more than 135,000 fatalities, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

