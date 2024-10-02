Mexico's President expresses interest in boosting cooperation with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elnur Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited Mexico to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the country’s newly elected President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

During the meeting between President Claudia Sheinbaum, Deputy Minister Mammadov expressed his confidence in the further development of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.He also delivered an invitation to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, scheduled to be held in Baku this November.President Claudia Sheinbaum thanked Elnur Mammadov for representing the government of Azerbaijan at the ceremony, expressing her willingness to further strengthen the cooperation between Mexico and Azerbaijan.During the conversation between the newly-appointed foreign minister of Mexico, Juan Ramon de la Fuente, and the deputy minister, who participated in the ceremony, the sides discussed the prospects for developing cooperation between the two countries across various domains.As part of the trip, Elnur Mammadov also met with current President of the Mexican Senate, Gerardo Fernández Noroña, and Sergio Carlos Gutiérrez Luna, acting Chairman of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies.The Azerbaijani deputy minister expressed his gratitude for the fair position and solidarity shown by the government and parliament of Mexico during the conflict period, as well as for the recognition of the Khojaly genocide by both houses of the Mexican Congress. He also informed about the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period.As part of the visit, Elnur Mammadov also met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Panama Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez.

News.Az