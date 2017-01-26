Mexico: We will not pay for Trump border wall

Mexico will not pay for Donald Trump's border wall, the country's president has said in a message to the nation.

Enrique Pena Nieto said he "lamented" the plans for the barrier, adding that "Mexico doesn't believe in walls", BBC reports.

But he made no mention of cancelling or postponing a trip to Washington on 31 January to meet the new US president.

Mr Trump has signed an executive order for an "impassable physical barrier" and has insisted Mexico will reimburse the US for it.

Mr Pena Nieto told the nation in a televised address: "I've said time and again; Mexico won't pay for any wall.

"I regret and condemn the decision of the United States to continue construction of a wall that, for years, has divided us instead of uniting us."

But Mr Pena Nieto said his country offered "its friendship to the American people and its willingness to reach accords with their government".

