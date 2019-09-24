Mexico’s Popocatepetl Volcano Erupts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mexican volcano Popocatepetl started to erupt on Monday, releasing gases and ash, the civil defence service of the Puebla state said, Spuntik reported.

"The Popocatepetl volcano has awakened and releases water steam, gases and ash", the service said on its Twitter page.

The service registered over 10 tremors, seven explosions and 152 outbursts within the last 24 hours.

The authorities called on people to refrain from entering the 12-kilometer area (more than 7 miles) around the volcano and climbing the mountain.

Popocatepetl is located some 50 kilometers from Mexico City in the eastern half of the Trans-Mexican volcanic belt and poses a danger to highly populated nearby areas.

The powerful eruption caused the evacuation of tens of thousands of people in 2000.

