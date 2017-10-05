MFA: Armenia's actions do not fit into the basic principles of Christian doctrine

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The issue in connection with this provocative action of Armenia will be raised in the framework of the international organizations."

"Misappropriation of property in the occupied Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, exploitation of natural resources, barbaric destruction and misappropriation of the material and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, unsuccessful attempt to change the demographic situation and other illegal actions constitute a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, including the obligations assumed by the Geneva Convention."

Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev said the misappropriation of historical Christian heritage and Albanian temples by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, construction of a church in the occupied Jabrail district, where Armenians never lived, are deliberately giving the conflict a religious color, creating an obstacle to the settlement of the conflict in accordance with the proposals put forward through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs:

"The special diligence Armenian religious figures in this illegal process, which is far from the religious values, is highly regrettable. Such actions by Armenia and the Armenian Church not only contradict international humanitarian law, but also do not fit into the fundamental principles of Christianity and the Gospel, which, like other celestial religions, teach the world to respect for the property of others and to prevent aggressive actions. The issue in connection with this provocative action of Armenia will be raised in the framework of the international organizations."

Armenians have recently opened St.Mary's church in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil region, occupied by them.

News.Az

