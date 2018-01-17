MFA: Armenia's aggressive policy can be compared to disgusting experience in Europe of the 1930s and 1940s

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We welcome and support the call of the UN Secretary-General Antonius Guterres to the UN General Assembly regarding the reactivation of the OSCE Minsk Group's activity on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that he voiced during the informal meeting of the UN General Assembly on January 16," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said.

"The UN Secretary-General states rethat the unresolved conflicts in the background of existing resources, opportunities and institutions in Europe can not be justified," the spokesman said adding, however, that the reality is far from being true although indivisibility of security is a common principle in Europe.

"The aggressive Armenian separatism, which began in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in the late 1980s, resulted in Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan and the occupation of 20 percent of the territory of our country and the bloody ethnic cleansing against more than one million Azerbaijanis. Continued occupation of another OSCE member-state by Armenia, as an OSCE member country, in contravention of the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, remains a serious threat to regional peace and security. Armenia still ignores the UN Security Council's resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884, demanding the complete and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Armenia's aggressive policy, its attempts to seize land by force can be compared to the disgusting experience in Europe in the 1930s and 1940s," he said.

According to him, Azerbaijan will continue to work together with the co-chairs and the international community to resolve the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and ensure lasting peace and security in the region based on relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the Helsinki Final Act, which constitute the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

