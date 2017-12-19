MFA: Armenia's attempts to seize lands by force are unacceptable

+ ↺ − 16 px

"EU remains committed to supporting the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of all partner countries."

"Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan seems to have faced a new rival in the person of the vice speaker of the Armenian parliament Eduard Sharmazanov. But from the point of view of lack of logic and content, their statements do not differ from each other."

The statement came from spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev, commenting on the statements of the deputy speaker of the Armenian parliament Eduard Sharmazanov at the meeting with the Latvian delegation.

Hajiyev recommended Sharmazanov, speaking on behalf of the European Union, to get acquainted with the EU documents:

"The final Declaration of the Eastern Partnership summit held in Brussels reiterated the support for the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of the territories of all the Eastern Partnership countries. The Declaration says that the EU remains committed to supporting the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of all partner countries. The statement also reflected the Final Act, the Paris Charter of the OSCE of 1990, as well as references to the EU Global Strategy."

According to Hajiyev, the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of states, the inviolability of borders and the peaceful settlement of disputes are the key elements of the European security order. These principles apply to all states, both within and beyond the EU's borders.

In the resolution adopted by the European Parliament on December 13, 2017, "On EU's Foreign and Security Policies", the European Parliament reiterated its commitment to the obligations on support for the territorial integrity of the Eastern Partnership countries within the internationally recognized borders of the countries."

It is no coincidence, Hajiyev noted, that for Europe, which suffered from the World War II and fascism, territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of borders are the basic principles.

"The Armenian side must finally understand that attempts to change the internationally recognized borders of the state and the occupation of the territory are unacceptable. In no case can these attempts be considered legitimate," Hikmat Hajiyev added.

News.Az

News.Az