MFA: As long as Armenia continues its occupation policy, Azerbaijan will continue to raise its defense capacity

"If Armenia does not want to worry about Azerbaijan's military capabilities, it should suspend the war against Azerbaijan."

"As if the occupation of Azerbaijani territories was not enough, Armenia, on the level of the head of state, threatens to attack Azerbaijani cities with 'Iskander' tactical-operational missiles which it accepted as a donation and is not ashamed to boast of it."

Hikmat Hajiyev, the spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, said this in response to APA's inquiry that the "Polonaise" and Azerbaijani LORA long-range missiles created serious concerns in Armenia.

He said that as long as Armenia continues its occupation policy, Azerbaijan will continue to improve its defense capacity: "Due to Armenia's non-civil, aggressive and militaristic policies, continued occupation of Azerbaijani territories, violation of the norms and principles of international law, disregard of UN Security Council resolutions and in conditions of double standards, Azerbaijan will continue to increase its defensive capacity and capabilities for its own defense and security of its citizens.

"If Armenia does not want to worry about Azerbaijan's military capabilities, it should suspend the war against Azerbaijan in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, withdraw its troops from the occupied territories and ensure that internally displaced persons return to their native lands. Only in this case peace and security can be established in the region and opportunities for comprehensive regional cooperation can be created."

