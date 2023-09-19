MFA: Azerbaijan considers today's statement issued by France as the support to remnants of occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We strongly reject and condemn the statement issued by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of France regarding the measures taken in response to further provocations of the Armenian armed forces illegally stationed in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” said Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as it commented on the unacceptable statement of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France on the measures taken in response to provocations of the Armenian armed forces illegally stationed in the Karabakh region, News.az reports.

“Despite the fact of occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan, as well as the recognition of this fact by 4 resolutions of the United Nations Security Council demanding full, immediate, and unconditional withdrawal of occupying forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, the engagement of France to maintain the results of the occupation and the status quo in the region instead of contributing to a just solution of the conflict based on international law during its co-chairmanship to the OSCE Minsk group in 1997-2020 is remembered well.

In this regard, Azerbaijan considers today's statement issued by France on the measures taken in response to provocations of the Armenian armed forces illegally stationed in the Karabakh region while refusing to abandon its previous policy in the current post-conflict situation, as the support to the remnants of the occupation.

France, being distinguished by its anti-Azerbaijani position and statements during the 44-Day War, remaining outside of peace-building efforts in the region in the post-conflict situation and its issued statements only having a negative impact, as well as issuing statements supporting separatism while further isolating itself from the region is well-known.

The stance of France demonstrates that it refuses to learn from the current situation in the colonial regions that it faces today and continues its previous behavior and policy in this regard.

French officials, the National Assembly, and the Senate are even more active than Armenia with the issuance of statements and documents against Azerbaijan.

Islamophobic and anti-Azerbaijani policy of France, as well as its unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan clearly demonstrates that the farther France is from the region, the better it will be,” the ministry added.

News.Az