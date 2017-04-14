MFA: Azerbaijan, EU discuss visa abolition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev has commented on the possibility of canceling the visa regime between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

According to Hajiyev, one of the topics for discussion within the framework of cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan is the abolition of the visa regime for Azerbaijani citizens.

"The agreement on visa facilitation and readmission between the EU and Azerbaijan has been in effect for several years. Successful cooperation within the framework of the above agreement creates a favorable basis for the transition to the next stage of discussions on the issue of visas," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Hajiyev did not rule out that the issue of visa cancellation will be considered within the framework of the negotiations between Azerbaijan and the EU on a new partnership agreement.

News.Az

